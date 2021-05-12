Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PLXS stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
