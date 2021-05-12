Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plexus by 7.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Plexus by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Plexus by 43.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

