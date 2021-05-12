TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Gregory A. Conley Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTEC stock opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TTEC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in TTEC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

