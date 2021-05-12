Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.86

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.86 and last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

