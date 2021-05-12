Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Haas Sells 18,763 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $566,454.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,515 shares in the company, valued at $679,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

