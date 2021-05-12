Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs Sells 10,000 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

