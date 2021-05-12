Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Insider Richard Lynn Bachman Sells 999,999 Shares

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $759,999.24.

Richard Lynn Bachman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dakota Territory Resource alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Richard Lynn Bachman sold 994,199 shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $497,099.50.

DTRC opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.