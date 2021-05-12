Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $125.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

AKAM opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

