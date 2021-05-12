Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOOD shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

FOOD opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.92. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$540.06 million and a P/E ratio of -204.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.