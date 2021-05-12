Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $680.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 199.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 4.37% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $35,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

