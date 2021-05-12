LSV Asset Management Sells 66,300 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 861,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $27,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.