The RealReal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,343 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 220 put options.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The RealReal by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 439,386 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in The RealReal by 26.4% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,717,000 after acquiring an additional 587,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $39,899,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

The RealReal stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

