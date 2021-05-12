Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 863 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,169% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,312,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

