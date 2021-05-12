Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.58% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 293.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.