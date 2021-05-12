LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $24,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MEDNAX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

