LSV Asset Management Sells 132,700 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.56% of Avnet worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,151,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,280 shares of company stock worth $2,352,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

