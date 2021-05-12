$18.62 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post $18.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $16.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $20.64. AutoZone posted earnings of $14.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $79.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $83.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $86.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.46 to $94.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,449.27.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,495.13 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,023.06 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,449.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,253.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 67.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 139.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.