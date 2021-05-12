Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,282.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

