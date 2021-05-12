Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

