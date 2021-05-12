Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Fastly reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,694,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

