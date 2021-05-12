Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,145,000 after acquiring an additional 481,824 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 608,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $18,276,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

