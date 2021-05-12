Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Graco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

