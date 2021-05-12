Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.23 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in News were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 258,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in News by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

