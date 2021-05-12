Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

In other Bill.com news, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $3,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a PE ratio of -282.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

