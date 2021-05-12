Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $192.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $102.56 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

