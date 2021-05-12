AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

