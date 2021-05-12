TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 28,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 84.3% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 342,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 244,716 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 293,796 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

