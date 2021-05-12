Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 3,483 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.