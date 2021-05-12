Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 301.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,375 shares of company stock worth $17,653,644. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

