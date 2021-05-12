Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 249,700 BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 249,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Shares of DCF stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

