7,292 Shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

