Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 9,017.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.