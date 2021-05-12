NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $175.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $175.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

