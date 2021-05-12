Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,246 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of BPMC opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.