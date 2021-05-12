Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $273.94 million, a PE ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 93,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 127,072 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.