IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $559.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $377.27 and a one year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total transaction of $2,801,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

