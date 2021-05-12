Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.23

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 2135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after buying an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after buying an additional 84,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 565,203 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 2,225,611 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.