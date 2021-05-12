Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

