LSV Asset Management Sells 11,100 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $502.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

