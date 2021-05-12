CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.89

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.89 and last traded at C$16.82, with a volume of 35578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.94%.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

