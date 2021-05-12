Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

