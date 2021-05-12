Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFSHF. Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Safestore has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

