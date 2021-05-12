JMP Securities Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $195.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.68.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,047.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after acquiring an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

