Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at CIBC

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVCF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nuvei from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Nuvei stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

