Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The stock traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 17884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

