Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 142 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 142 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $16,141.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44.

Shares of RARE opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $43,019,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.