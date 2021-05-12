Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones Sells 25,000 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,991.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRM stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

