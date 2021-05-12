Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MLI opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after acquiring an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

