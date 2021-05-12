GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.97 ($37.61).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €36.33 ($42.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.10. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

