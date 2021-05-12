TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSP. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

