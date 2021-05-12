NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $513,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,852 shares of company stock worth $38,094. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

